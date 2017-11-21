|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Biosecurity tips
Tip#14: Record any abnormal growth symptoms of newly planted or grafted vines. Confirm the cause and feed information back to your vine material supplier or grafter. #Vinehealth www.vinehealth.com.au