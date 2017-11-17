|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Counting the cost of frost
Vineyards in the Grampians wine region in western Victoria and Coonawarra region in South Australia have suffered up to 100% damage from a black frost which hit in the early hours of Saturday 4 November. There are also reports of frost damage in SA’s Padthaway region. Source, Winetitles.