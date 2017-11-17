|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Family of Twelve launch wine tutorial
Invitations will be open shortly for just 12 people to join a unique two day wine tutorial. It will feature eight compelling workshops and three superb dinners, with guest speakers, a selection of Family wines including old vintages, unreleased wines and barrel samples will be presented alongside benchmark examples of wine from many of the world’s great wine regions. Source, Voxy.