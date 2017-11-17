Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

17/11/2017

Family of Twelve launch wine tutorial

Invitations will be open shortly for just 12 people to join a unique two day wine tutorial. It will feature eight compelling workshops and three superb dinners, with guest speakers, a selection of Family wines including old vintages, unreleased wines and barrel samples will be presented alongside benchmark examples of wine from many of the world’s great wine regions. Source, Voxy.

Bayer

Flavourtech

New Holland

Braud

Kauri

WID 2017