17/11/2017
The secrets of New Zealand wine
Good soil, good management and a focus on quality at every step lie behind the success of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, says Jim White, who tells the South China Morning Post why he’s forever chasing ‘the eyebrow moment’.