|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index17/11/2017
James Suckling and COFCO launch wine app
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
American wine critic James Suckling has launched a Chinese wine app with COFCO Wine & Wine, with the aim of turning his translated ratings into a, “benchmark for buying wines and informing the wine trade and consumers in China”, he says. Source, The Drinks Business.