17/11/2017
New York's rooftop wine country
New York City boasts some of the most expensive food and beverage items in the country, but when the $1,000 bottle of wine Devin Shomaker is vinting is ready, it will be known for more than just the price. The grapes are being grown on a rooftop in Brooklyn, New York, the first attempt ever in the world to create a commercially viable rooftop vineyard. Source, CNBC.