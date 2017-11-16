««« return to Daily Wine News index

New York's rooftop wine country

New York City boasts some of the most expensive food and beverage items in the country, but when the $1,000 bottle of wine Devin Shomaker is vinting is ready, it will be known for more than just the price. The grapes are being grown on a rooftop in Brooklyn, New York, the first attempt ever in the world to create a commercially viable rooftop vineyard. Source, CNBC.