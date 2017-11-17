|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Changing of the guard at Lafite Rothschild
Baron Eric de Rothschild, chairman of Domaines Barons de Rothschild (DBR), the wine company that includes the iconic Bordeaux first-growth Château Lafite Rothschild, has confirmed a once-in-a-generation transition in leadership. Source, Wine Spectator.