London Wine Comp announces flat rate shipping from Aus to London

We are excited to announce that we will be offering flat rate shipping program from Australia. Suppliers from the Australia can take advantage of the flat rate shipping program before November 30, 2017.

£50 per entry. Our price includes all charges from arrival our nominated depot through to delivered duty paid to the London Wine Competition. We have allowed for 3 bottles per entry.

DEADLINE TO ENTER

30 November 2017

DEADLINE FOR SAMPLES TO ARRIVE AT THE DEPOT

30 December 2017

Send your wines to your nearest depot in your country and they will be grouped together with other entrants' before being sent to our warehouse. Our consolidated shipping service offers you lower shipping rates and will help ensure the safe arrival of your wines. Enter your wines today in the world's most relevant wine competition.

All duties and tax are included in the consolidated shipping fee:

Consolidated shipment will cost GBP 50+ VAT (20% if applicable) per wine entry, in addition to your entry fee.

HOW TO ENTER

Please send the submission form before Nov 30, 2017, to [email protected] to enter your wines in the flat rate shipping program. Once we get your form, we will process your entry and send you the shipping labels and other relevant details. Please DO NOT ship your wines without sending us the submission form in advance (deadline is Nov 30, 2017).

IMPORTANT

1. Shipping must be paid for as part of the wine entry process and shipping costs are not refundable under any circumstances.

2. Clearly label each box of wine using the shipping label, which will be emailed to you once you have sent your submission form.

3. Wine delivered to the wrong Hellmann depot will not be accepted.

Consolidated shipments will be available at the below location only.





Australia

DEPOT ADDRESS: 57–73 Lambeck Drive, Tullamatine, Victoria 3043

CONTACT: Joey Tornese, Joanne Giddings

EMAIL:

TELEPHONE: 613 9335 3555

Please fill in the flat rate shipping interest form below to receive further details (Deadline is November 30, 2017)

About London Wine Competition

The London Wine Competition is being launched to identify and reward those brands and products that consumers actually want to buy, rather than simply recognize good quality wines for their winemaking ability alone. To be a real success a wine brand has to be bought by consumers, be it on a supermarket shelf or a restaurant or bar's list. The London Wine Competition will single out and highlight the wine brands on sale in the UK and International markets that are truly commercially successful. Read more about how it works here.