16/11/2017

Azerbaijan opens wine house in China

Azerbaijan, intending to regain its former glory in winemaking, plans to open a wine house in China, the world's second-largest economy, within the promotion of the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand. The relevant agreement was reached by the national export mission in Shanghai, organized by Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation. Source, Azernews.

