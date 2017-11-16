««« return to Daily Wine News index

The role of sensory science in wine

It's a practice in which wine industry experts and critics have a vital role to play. But when they sniff, swirl, slurp and spit, they're doing more than just evaluating the smell, colour and flavour of a wine. They're involved in the complex science of sensory evaluation, which bridges the divide between consumer, producer and marketer. Source, ABC Radio.