A drinker's guide to the National Wine Show

They'll spend three days swirling, tasting and spitting 1212 wines, across 48 classes, from riesling to tawny port. Blind tastings are done, done again, and Chatto is called in occasionally to settle disagreements. They'll go through 2304 Riedel glasses a day, which are washed and hand-dried with 500 tea towels. Wine shows, like wine, are a complex affair. Source, The Canberra Times.