Dawine Gobi Desert venture burns out

DaWine was the official wine supplier to this years’s Alxa FB-Life Festival in Inner Mongolia, an ode to cars 940,000 in attendance last year. “I had the feeling leaving the event I was surprised we didn’t sell more, based on the amount of people that were there, but that doesn’t mean we didn’t sell what we thought we would," said founder Piers Lewis. Source, Stockhead.