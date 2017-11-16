««« return to Daily Wine News index

SA winery crowned best in wine tourism



Penfolds Magill Estate, penfolds.com

On November 9, Veramonte winery in Chile’s Casablanca Valley was the scene of the 2018 international ‘Best Of Wine Tourism’ awards ceremony sponsored by the Great Wine Capitals Global Network. The ceremony took place during the gala dinner that marked the end of the Network’s Annual general meeting.

The Best Of Wine Tourism awards serve as an industry benchmark for excellence and recognize leading wineries and wine-tourism related businesses within each Great Wine Capital that have distinguished themselves in areas such as innovation, service and sustainable practices

The international award winners are chosen from among the ‘Best Of’ winners from each Great Wine Capital. This year, there were 377 entrants and 59 local award winners worldwide.

The ‘Best Of Wine Tourism’ Awards have gone from strength to strength since their inception. To date, 4 222 companies have entered the contest, and 633 properties have received an award.

The 2018 International Best Of Wine Tourism award winners are:

- Adelaide | South Australia – Penfolds Magill Estate

— Bilbao | Rioja – Bodegas Ollauri Conde de los Andes

— Bordeaux – Château de Reignac

— Mainz | Rheinhessen - Weingut Neus

— Mendoza – Wine Rock - Monteviejo ans Park Hyatt Hotel

— Porto – Casa do Rio - Quinta do Vallado

— San Francisco | Napa Valley - Etude Winery

— Valparaiso | Casablanca Valley - Estancia El Cuadro

— Verona - Zeni 1870