|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index16/11/2017
Dux of the Len Evans Tutorial
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
The 17th Len Evans Tutorial was held recently in the Hunter Valley from 6th November to 10th November 2017. Scholars come from the fields of winemaking, viticulture, liquor retailing, restaurant, marketing and journalism. The top achievement at the tutorial, known as The Basil Sellers Prize for Dux went to... Source, Winetitles.