««« return to Daily Wine News index

Winemaker releases Trump inspired wine

“Some people could say it’s politically insensitive.” As far as understatements go, this one-liner from Margaret River winemaker Nic Peterkin is right up there. Or, depending on your feelings on the state of American politics, right down there. Regardless, it’s safe to say that a recent addition to Peterkin’s Las Vino family is raising eyebrows. Source, Broadsheet.