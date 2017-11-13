|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Hill-Smith wants Pewsey Vale recognition
When it comes to Riesling, the two instant connections are the Clare and Eden Valleys; Yalumba proprietor Robert Hill Smith calls them the “spiritual homes of the variety” in Australia, though the variety’s footprint has spread much further. Source, The Source.