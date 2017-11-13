Daily Wine News

13/11/2017

Unearthing Margaret River's wine history

A new book exploring the Margaret River region’s journey from farmland to wine country will soon be released. Co-written by freelance wine writer Peter Forrestal and wine journalist Ray Jordan, The Way It Was tells the story of Margaret River’s early wine industry, from the first plantings by Dr Tom Cullity 50 years ago. Source, The West Australian.

