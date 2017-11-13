|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Josef Chromy awarded top tourism honour
Tasmanian industry titan Josef Chromy OAM has received the highest individual honour at Friday night’s Tasmanian Tourism Awards. The wine pioneer was named the Tasmanian Tourism Champion in recognition of his contribution to the state’s tourism industry and ongoing investment in accommodation. Source, The Examiner.