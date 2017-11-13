|Grapegrower & Winemaker
New for vintage 2018 – VitiFerm BIO – certified organic yeast strains
VitiFerm BIO Esprit is a specialized yeast for the primary and secondary fermentation in sparkling wine and for fresh crisp white wines. With a naturally high production of SO2 it is recommend for all wines not intended for MLF, perfect for prosecco and fresh fruity white wines.
Our yeasts have been selected from organic/biodynamic vineyards. They are produced 100% organic from the selection program through to the production plant and are free of chemicals and emulsifiers and fulfil all the requirements for both conventional and organic winemaking.
