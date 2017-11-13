Daily Wine News

13/11/2017

New for vintage 2018 – VitiFerm BIO – certified organic yeast strains

VitiFerm BIO Esprit is a specialized yeast for the primary and secondary fermentation in sparkling wine and for fresh crisp white wines.  With a naturally high production of SO2 it is recommend for all wines not intended for MLF, perfect for prosecco and fresh fruity white wines.
 
Our yeasts have been selected from organic/biodynamic vineyards. They are produced 100% organic from the selection program through to the production plant and are free of chemicals and emulsifiers and fulfil all the requirements for both conventional and organic winemaking.
 
Contact Kauri
Australia 1800 127 611
NZ 0800 KAURIWINE
