13/11/2017
Contract winemaking – Watershed Premium Wines
Watershed Premium Wines is pleased to announce that is offering contract winemaking services in Margaret River. To make enquiries for the 2018 vintage please contact Watershed’s Head Winemaker, Severine Logan on (08) 9758 8633 or by email: severine@watershedwines.com.au