Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

10/11/2017

Rochford Winery to represent Oceania at China festival

Shanghai, China is a long way from the rolling hills and vineyard sprawled landscape of the Yarra Valley, but that’s not stopping Rochford Wines sales manager, John Bright from delivering a speech at the Double 11 Global Shopping Festival, talking all things online shopping, wine and Alipay. Source, Food & Beverage

Bayer

Flavourtech

New Holland

Braud

Kauri

WID 2017