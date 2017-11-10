|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Rochford Winery to represent Oceania at China festival
Shanghai, China is a long way from the rolling hills and vineyard sprawled landscape of the Yarra Valley, but that’s not stopping Rochford Wines sales manager, John Bright from delivering a speech at the Double 11 Global Shopping Festival, talking all things online shopping, wine and Alipay. Source, Food & Beverage