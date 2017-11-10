««« return to Daily Wine News index

Brokenwood Wines breaks ground on new cellar door

The next big Hunter Valley development is officially underway. Brokenwood Wines have broken ground on their highly anticipated cellar door complex, due to open in late 2018.

Along with the aim of boosting business, the new space will also bring more people to the Hunter region and increase local jobs.

Chief winemaker and managing director Iain Riggs (right) toasts the sod turning with Brokenwood Wines co-founders James Halliday and John Beeston.





Chief winemaker and managing director, Iain Riggs said, “This marks a significant moment in Brokenwood’s history. Our current cellar door was built in the '70s so this new venture means a lot to us, but most importantly it will allow for more fun and exciting wine experiences for our dedicated customers”.

Innovative architecture and design duo, Eduardo and Maria Villa from Sydney’s Villa & Villa were brought on board to create a “Home in the Hunter” for Brokenwood’s wine club members and the Hunter Valley’s growing tourism. Integrated Project Group will manage the construction.

The building will feature a mixed palette of natural materials and will house a range of flexible spaces, all themed around the enjoyment of great wine.

Gone is the traditional long central bar, instead, Brokenwood has opted for customer-focused wine pods. Guests can relax by a fire with a rare drop thanks to an 'Enomatic' wine dispenser that will allow previously not-for-tasting and museum wines to be available.

Brokenwood will also feature a selection of wine on tap, which they have been successfully trialling in bars around the country.

“Our entertainment terrace will have a revolving calendar of events, music, pop-up guest chefs and food trucks. Picnic packs will be available for parents to relax on the front lawn while kids play or explore our on-site veggie patch,” said Brokenwood general manager, Geoff Krieger.

A wine museum will include floor to ceiling glass overlooking the working barrel shed and private dining rooms will be available for hire.

In a nod to Brokenwood legends past, a lookout and education space has been dedicated to long standing vineyard manager, the late Keith Barry (KB).

An announcement will soon be made on the appointment of a chef, but fresh and local produce will dominate the seasonal menu in both the café and restaurant.

The current Brokenwood Wines cellar door will remain open throughout construction.

Brokenwood was founded as a hobby venture in 1970 by three Sydney based Lawyers, James Halliday and John Beeston — who both attended the breaking ground event, and the late Tony Albert.

The 2018 vintage will mark 36 years with Iain Riggs at the helm.