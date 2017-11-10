Daily Wine News

Research shows drones remove guesswork on taint

VIGNERONS could have access to drone-powered technology to detect smoke taint in grapes this fire season. Preliminary models will be presented at a conference in Argentina at the end of the month before being trialled in South Australia in December-January. Developers are hoping to have something available for use in vineyards by March. Source,The Weekly Times

