|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index10/11/2017
Research shows drones remove guesswork on taint
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
VIGNERONS could have access to drone-powered technology to detect smoke taint in grapes this fire season. Preliminary models will be presented at a conference in Argentina at the end of the month before being trialled in South Australia in December-January. Developers are hoping to have something available for use in vineyards by March. Source,The Weekly Times