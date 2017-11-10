|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Research finds there are four types of wine drinker
Wine drinkers fit into four different preference categories according to Tim Hanni MW, who believes that wine preferences are determined by genetics. Hanni asserts that people can usually be grouped into one of four ‘vinotypes’: sweet, hypersensitive, sensitive and tolerant. Source, The Drinks Business