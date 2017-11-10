|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Argentina ditches controversial wine tax proposal
Argentina’s government has decided to ditch a proposed tax on wine after vineyards complained the measure would cripple the industry, the governor of the country’s top wine-making province said on Thursday. Argentine President Mauricio Macri backed down from the proposed 10 percent tax on wine and increased tax on champagne. Source, Reuters