10/11/2017

Argentina ditches controversial wine tax proposal

Argentina’s government has decided to ditch a proposed tax on wine after vineyards complained the measure would cripple the industry, the governor of the country’s top wine-making province said on Thursday. Argentine President Mauricio Macri backed down from the proposed 10 percent tax on wine and increased tax on champagne. Source, Reuters

