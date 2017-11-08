««« return to Daily Wine News index

Chinese lovers of French wine buying Bordeaux vineyards

Chinese consumption of wine has increased dramatically over the last 10 years. This is having a profound effect on the world's wine making regions like Bordeaux. But some Chinese are interested in more than just tourism in the region. "At that moment, more and more Chinese importers began to think: 'Why not buy a chateau in Bordeaux?'" says Chinese businesswoman Lina Fan. Source, NPR