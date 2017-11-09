|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index10/11/2017
California wine regions report strong harvest despite fires
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
The Wine Institute has reported that the majority of California’s 2017 winegrape harvest was not negatively impacted by the wildfires that burned through more than 245,000 acres of the state’s wine regions last month. Source, Beverage Daily