Lion and Taylor's form Deliveroo partnership
Lion and Taylors have partnered with on-demand food delivery app, Deliveroo, for the launch of Bottle Butler in Melbourne. The new Deliveroo function will streamline the ordering process for multiple alcohol purchases, bringing them together under one new tile marked as ‘Bottle Butler. Source, The Shout.