9/11/2017
Truck full of bottles rolls in Birdwood
A truck driver is in hospital after rolling his vehicle loaded with glass bottles in the Adelaide Hills. The accident occurred at Birdwood just before 1pm Nov 8 as the truck drove along Warren Rd. The truck was filled with empty wine bottles that were on their way to be filled. Source, The Advertiser.