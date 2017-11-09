|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index9/11/2017
Cheers to Nebbiolo
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
“Longview has one of the longest running Nebbiolo vineyards in the country and they’re trying to champion the fruit as well. It just seems to make sense that the fruit grown in the Adelaide Hills region does reflect partly what Piedmont is all about too, but, of course, the Australian producers are going to make their own style.” Source, The Adelaide Review.