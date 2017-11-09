Daily Wine News

9/11/2017

Cheers to Nebbiolo

“Longview has one of the longest running Nebbiolo vineyards in the country and they’re trying to champion the fruit as well. It just seems to make sense that the fruit grown in the Adelaide Hills region does reflect partly what Piedmont is all about too, but, of course, the Australian producers are going to make their own style.” Source, The Adelaide Review.

