San Miguel buys Australian company Best Bottlers

Philippines-based San Miguel Corporation is boosting its presence in the Australian bottling and packaging industry, after it bought another firm, Best Bottlers Pty Ltd, at an undisclosed cost. Earlier this year, the conglomerate acquired Barossa Bottling and Portavin. Best Bottlers is SMC's 5th acquisition in the Australasian region serving the wine industry. Source, Rappler