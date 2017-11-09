|Grapegrower & Winemaker
9/11/2017
Oregon winemaker dies suddenly
Patricia "Patty" Green 62, died Nov. 6 in an apparent accident inside her rural cabin retreat near Roseburg, Oregon. "The apparent cause was a fall," Jim Anderson, her business and winemaking partner, told Wine Spectator. "Unfortunately, even I have very little information." Source, Wine Spectator.