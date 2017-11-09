|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Queenstown vintners' dispute finally resolved
A four-year court dispute between high profile veterans of Central Otago's wine industry has ended after a ruling from the Court of Appeal over the value of a payout by one shareholder to another. Greg Hay, who won the argument said he was relieved it was over and had moved onto another wine venture. Source, Stuff