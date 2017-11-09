««« return to Daily Wine News index

Funding boost for Eyre Peninsula vineyard



Source: visitingglenforest.com



Facilities to attract and keep visitors in the lower Eyre Peninsula in South Australia will be built at the Glen-Forest Tourist Park and Vineyard with the support of a $193,750 Regional Development Fund grant.

The family-operated tourist park will expand and improve their current facilities, adding a new reception, kiosk and shop, along with a cellar door and the creation of an adventure maze.

An additional six full-time equivalent positions will be created during construction, with another six ongoing full-time equivalent jobs to manage the expanded facility.

The Glen-Forest Tourist Park and Vineyard at Green Patch, about 13 kilometres from Port Lincoln, is a 400 acre farm with 120 acres dedicated to an animal park, while 100 acres of vineyards supports the Lincoln Estate Vineyard label.

Glen-Forest Tourist Park and Vineyard director, Brian Turvey, said the business was delighted to have the support of the grant to bring their ideas to fruition.

“We’re being able to create a dedicated reception area for the park, a new kiosk and shop, and a timber adventure maze will make a huge difference to our operations, while the new cellar door will offer new marketing opportunities for our Lincoln Estate Vineyard label,” he said.

The SA Government’s Regional Development Fund (RDF) aims to drive economic growth through grants to boost investment in regional infrastructure and the creation of jobs.

“South Australia’s regions are the cornerstone of our tourist economy, and projects such as these help bring more visitors and encourage them to stay longer,” said SA Regional Development Minister Geoff Brock.

“The Glen-Forest Tourist Park and Vineyard upgrades will bring something new to this area of the state, creating jobs and boosting the local tourist economy,” said the minister.

This project supports the state government’s economic priorities of ‘South Australia – a growing destination of choice for international and domestic travellers’ and ‘Premium food and wine produced in our clean environment and exported to the world’.