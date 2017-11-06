|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Save on wine costs by going draught
Draught wine could be as big in the UK as it is in the States, according to the co-founders of Love Wine on Tap, but the current stigma surrounding it needs to be broken down. Source, The Morning Advertiser.