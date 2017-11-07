««« return to Daily Wine News index

Celebrate Merlot day

Overproduction of the easy-to-grow variety nearly destroyed the U.S. consumer’s taste for Merlot. However, great producers never missed a beat, continuing to create juicy, flavorful Merlot-based wines from historic vineyards all over the world. National Merlot Day is November 7. Here’s how to celebrate. Source, D Magazine.