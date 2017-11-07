|Grapegrower & Winemaker
The world's best job?
Moet & Chandon’s wine quality manager tastes bottles everyday. How does a professional champagne taster stay sober throughout the day? For Marie-Christine Osselin, Moet & Chandon’s wine quality manager, water is her best friend. Source, South China Morning Post.