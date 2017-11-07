|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Why aren't there more Central Otago Chardonnays?
Found at the bottom of NZ's South Island, the wine region of Central Otago has become synonymous with Pinot Noir, thanks to a strong track record of production in the last 20 years. The region has been focused almost singularly on the red Burgundian grape variety, nearly to the exclusion of its traditional white counterpart, Chardonnay. Source, Vinography