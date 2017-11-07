|Grapegrower & Winemaker
NZ vineyard owner strikes Pinot Noir gold
Nearly 20 years ago, Felton Road Wines owner Nigel Greening went on a treasure hunt. He struck gold. Greening celebrated Felton Road's 20th vintage at the weekend with hoards of invited guests, long-time customers, friends, workers and family. Source, Stuff