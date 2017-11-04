|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Burgundy leads gains on Liv-ex market
Burgundy wines led gains on the Liv-ex wine market last month while Bordeaux lagged, with a 2.5 percent monthly gain on the regional Burgundy 150 Index contributing to an overall rise of 1 percent in the broader Fine Wine 1000 benchmark. Source, Bloomberg.