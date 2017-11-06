|Grapegrower & Winemaker
6/11/2017
Change the way you buy this festive season
Tyson Stelzer announces his top 50 sparkling buys of the moment and discovers that the best deals are not where you might expect. This year prices on a bottle of champagne vary by as much as 50% from one store to another. Source, Tyson Stelzer.