Teldor® 500 SC Fungicide

Advanced botrytis control. Teldor is the leading fungicide for controlling botrytis (bunch rot) in grapes. Teldor has no adverse impacts on fermentation or the taste of wine, is ‘soft’ on beneficial insects (when used as directed) to fit well into an IPM program, plus it can be applied at various stages throughout the crop growth cycle.