The two events that shaped Washington wine
Half a century ago, there wasn’t much of a Washington wine industry - just a dozen wineries, making primarily sweet, fortified wine. And there were laws blocking all out-of-state wines. But the pioneering Ste. Michelle Vineyards was created in 1967, and two years later, the California Wine Bill was passed. Source The Seattle Times