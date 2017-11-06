Daily Wine News

6/11/2017

Orange winery predicts sales to double in five years

The head of an Orange winery has forecast sales will double in the next five years thanks to an export drive and further developing its cellar door operations. Philip Shaw Wines chief executive officer Damian Shaw said there was major potential for growth among Orange region wineries. Source, Central Western Daily

