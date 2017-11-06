|Grapegrower & Winemaker
New chair for Hunter Valley association
The Hunter Valley Wine and Tourism Association has appointed Lindy Hyam as its new independent chair at its annual general meeting. Ms Hyam, the former general manager of Singleton Council, takes the reins following the expiration of the term and retirement of George Souris, who had chaired the board since 2014. Source, The Singleton Argus