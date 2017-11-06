|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index6/11/2017
Wild yeasts make potent fungicides
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
In a discovery that could benefit the environment and provide a multimillion-dollar windfall for grape growers the world over, researchers from Italy’s University of Milan have identified a strain of wild yeast that is more effective than fungicides in preventing common grape moulds. Source, Cosmos.