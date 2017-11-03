|Grapegrower & Winemaker
English wine demand is growing
English wine producer Chapel Down has announced their second highest yield of fruit to date at the completion of their 2017 harvest. The winery said 2017 yielded “excellent quality fruit” and the second most yet by volume, up 10% from last year. Source, Business Insider.