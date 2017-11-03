|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index3/11/2017
It's man who makes faulty wine, not nature
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Calling the gap between over processed technological wines and extreme natural wine in today’s wine world as “big” and “stupid”, Peter Sisseck of Pingus wants winemakers everywhere to bridge the divide and concentrate on making wines with, “great respect for tradition, great respect for origin, and great respect for knowledge.” Source, The Drinks Business.