3/11/2017

It's man who makes faulty wine, not nature

Calling the gap between over processed technological wines and extreme natural wine in today’s wine world as “big” and “stupid”, Peter Sisseck of Pingus wants winemakers everywhere to bridge the divide and concentrate on making wines with, “great respect for tradition, great respect for origin, and great respect for knowledge.” Source, The Drinks Business.

