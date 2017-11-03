|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Why we need to stop fetishising wine expertise
"We’re at a funny time in this country where wine expertise is concerned. A handful of once-powerful wine tastemakers are now much less powerful. Wine drinkers today are more self-assured than ever, and less reliant on point scores," writes Jon Bonne for Punch.