It's that time of year again
Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) is well into the annual delivery of France’s Beaujolais Nouveau wine ahead of Beaujolais Nouveau Day on Nov. 16. This year, WFS is coordinating delivery of more than 3,000 tonnes of the wine to customers in Asia. Source, Air Cargo World.